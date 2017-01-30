Fox orders college sexual assault drama from This Is Us team

Fox has picked up two new drama pilots, one of which is focused on a subject not usually explored by a primetime broadcast show: college sexual assault.

In Controversy, the Junior Counsel of a prestigious Illinois university must deal with “an out-of-control scandal when a young co-ed accuses several star football players of sexual assault. From the football coaches and boosters who wield outsize influence, to a university administration under siege, the series explores the type of high-profile controversy all-too familiar on today’s college campuses, as well as the corrosive, dangerous nature of institutional power.”

The show is from writer Sheldon Turner (X-Men: First Class; The Longest Yard remake) and executive producers and directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us) along with executive producers Judy Smith, Jennifer Klein and Charlie Gogolak.

Fox also ordered another pilot titled The Resident. This is a medical drama that’s way more generic sounding.

This is the show’s official logline from Fox [with some editorial annotations]: “An idealistic young doctor [of course they are] begins his first day [of course it is] under the supervision of a tough, brilliant senior resident [why hasn’t anybody made a medical drama titled Tough But Brilliant yet?] who pulls the curtain back [please literally be one of those curtains they use around hospital beds] on all of the good and evil in modern day medicine [that’s a lot of good and evil]. Lives may be saved or lost [it’s a hospital, we kind of expect this], but expectations will always be shattered [well you haven’t yet].”

The Resident pilot script is credited to three writers: Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore, and Roshan Sethi.

Yes, we’re mocking this, but just watch The Resident go on to become next fall’s highest-rated show.