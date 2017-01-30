Ellen DeGeneres uses Finding Dory plot to criticize immigration ban

Only two days after his highly-criticized executive order banning travel into the U.S. for immigrants from seven Muslim-majority nations, Donald Trump hosted a White House screening of Finding Dory. The star of the movie, Ellen DeGeneres, is hoping the viewing experience taught him a lesson.

During her opening on Tuesday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host mentioned the ban and the screening, and told her audience that she didn’t want to talk politics. “Like I said, I don’t get political, so I’m not gonna talk about the travel ban,” she said. “I’m just gonna talk about the very nonpolitical, family-friendly, People’s Choice Award-winning Finding Dory.”

DeGeneres then proceeded to break down the plot of the film, which proved to have a surprisingly great deal of relevance to the current political situation.

“Dory lives in Australia, and these are her parents, and they live in America,” she explained. “And I don’t know what religion they are, but her dad [played by Eugene Levy] sounds a little Jewish. It doesn’t matter. Dory arrives in America with her friends Marlin and Nemo. She ends up at the Marine Life Institute behind a large wall. They all have to get over the wall, and you won’t believe it, but that wall has almost no effect in keeping them out.”

She continued, “Even though Dory gets into America, she ends up separated from her family, but the other animals help Dory. Animals that don’t even need her. Animals that don’t have anything in common with her. They help her, even though they’re completely different colors. Because that’s what you do when you see someone in need — you help them.

In conclusion, she said, “So that is what I hope everyone who’s watching Finding Dory has learned. Tune in next week when I explain women’s rights talking about the movie, Mr. Wrong.”

Earlier, DeGeneres joined the long list of celebrities speaking out against the ban on social media.

For me, America is great because of all the people who came here. Not in spite of them. #NoBan — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 29, 2017

Watch the video above.