Christoph Waltz tells Jerry Seinfeld on Comedians in Cars: 'Crows have a sense of humor'

Christoph Waltz will ride shotgun with Jerry Seinfeld on Thursday’s edition of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, and you might be in for a ride to remember. Not just because they’re going to a hardware store, where they’ll discuss Waltz’s aversion to the Imperial System of Measurement. Not just because they’re going to IHOP and the actor from Vienna questions the pronunciation of IHOP before ordering the smallest Belgian waffle. But possibly just because Waltz is going to explain to Seinfeld that “Even crows have a sense of humor.”

Check out the trailer for the next episode of Comedians in Cars, which streams Feb. 2 on Crackle.