Mmm, whatcha say, Courtney? Nothing at all, apparently.

When it comes to acing photoshoots, America’s Next Top Model contestant Courtney Nelson seemingly has the reality competition in the bag; the high fashion beauty’s bone structure was sculpted for the pages of Vogue, but, as evidenced in EW’s exclusive first look at tonight’s episode, her attitude on the set of a luxe editorial featuring international pop star Jason Derulo is as cold as the ice draped across her studded leather vest.

Though the judges have criticized her incessant complaints and excuses before, Nelson struggles to impress Paper magazine’s chief creative officer (and ANTM judge) Drew Elliott during this week’s photo challenge (“Again, today, Courtney is off. She was at the high point of the competition and now she just, kind of like, dwindled off,” he says), endlessly grumbling about her wardrobe’s lack of mobility as she poses atop the airstairs of a private jet.

To make matters worse, Nelson completely snubs Derulo when the shoot wraps, cementing her status as the Aretha Franklin of cycle 23.

“Well hello and goodbye,” Derulo says as Nelson breezes past him. She turns, shaking his hand before flashing a smile before bidding him a quick “Bye.”

Later, in a confessional video, fellow contestant Cory Anne Roberts (daughter of supermodel Stephanie Roberts) expresses dissatisfaction with Nelson’s behavior.

“Oh my God, rude!” Roberts exclaims. “A 25-year-old cannot behave like that.”

Catch a preview of Nelson’s (potentially disastrous) shoot with Derulo below. The full episode airs tonight at 10 p.m. ET on VH1.