America’s Next Top Model is posed and ready for a new weekly time slot.

VH1 announced Monday the reality series, currently airing its 23rd edition, will move to Wednesday nights beginning Feb. 1. It will continue to simulcast on MTV and VH1 across the 10 p.m. ET hour.

The move now positions ANTM behind the network’s Black Ink Crew: New York, which notched the channel’s highest-rated Wednesday premiere in its 32-year history. According to VH1, ANTM has averaged 1.5 million total viewers per episode while earning its best live plus same-day viewership in the 18-34 demographic since its All-Stars cycle aired in 2011.

Following tonight’s episode, which sees the remaining contestants posing with singer Jason Derulo for a photo challenge, the model hopefuls will participate in a music video shoot alongside rapper French Montana on Wednesday evening, and, according to a press release, a “shocking twist” will factor into the competition.

The long-running series, which first premiered on UPN before making the jump to The CW in 2006, previously aired 22 cycles ahead of the current season’s debut last December on VH1. Along with the move came a major shakeup on the judging panel, as creator and executive producer Tyra Banks relinquished her hosting duties — which she’d performed since 2003 — to pop star Rita Ora.

Model Ashley Graham, stylist Law Roach, and Paper magazine chief creative officer Drew Elliott replaced the previous cycle’s panel, which included publicist Kelly Cutrone and fan favorite ANTM personality J. “Miss J” Alexander.

Banks, currently focusing on the expansion of her Tyra Beauty cosmetics line, made an appearance on cycle 23’s inaugural episode, though to date she has yet to return to the program in an on-camera capacity despite retaining her executive producer credit.

America’s Next Top Model airs its final Monday episode tonight at 10 p.m. ET on VH1, and moves to Wednesdays beginning Feb. 1. Check out EW’s exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming Derulo-centric episode here.