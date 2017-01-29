Entertainment Weekly

TV

Watch DC superheroes and hockey legends face off in trivia

@derekjlawrence

Updated

The 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend provided a full house of superheroes and hockey legends on Sunday.

Arrow‘s Stephen Amell, The Flash‘s Robbie Amell, and Fuller House‘s Candace Cameron Bure were joined by NHL royalty for “Three Periods of Trivia” at Honda’s “Hockey Goes Hollywood” event in downtown Los Angeles.

Along with former NHL players Valeri Bure, Eric Lindros, and Luc Robitaille, the celebrities showcased their hockey and movie knowledge in a game hosted by all-time Jeopardy champion Brad Rutter.

It was a competitive battle throughout, with Team Lindros and Robitaille pulling the surprising upset.

Test your own skills and watch the full video above.

