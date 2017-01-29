The Flash: Robbie Amell teases his upcoming return

Ronnie Raymond lives! Maybe.

Earlier this month, EW exclusively revealed that Robbie Amell is returning to The Flash for an upcoming episode. Details on his return are still scarce, but the actor gave EW a little tease of what to expect.

“I was there last week,” he shared at Honda’s “Hockey Goes Hollywood” event in Los Angeles. “I can tell you that my scenes are with Grant [Gustin] and Danielle [Panabaker]. And I may or may not be alive.”

That last part is key, considering the last we saw of Ronnie, he died as a result of destroying the singularity that opened up the path to Earth-2, where that planet’s Ronnie was a villain named Deathstorm.

Being back on Flash is always a treat for Amell, who got to catch up with his TV wife and former superhero partner and have his first true Ronnie and Barry scene.

“I love Danielle, she’s so sweet,” he said. “I went to dinner with Victor Garber. It’s always great to work with all of them. I rarely get to have scenes with Grant. The only time he and I had a scene that was just the two of us, I was Stein at the time, I was pretending to be Victor Garber. So it was cool to have a real scene with Grant.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.