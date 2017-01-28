To say politics is a touchy subject, especially during the recent contentious election that made Donald Trump the 45th President of the United States, is an understatement. But Jimmy Fallon found a way to bring the warring Democrats and Republicans together in a segment for Friday’s The Tonight Show.

The late-night host sent out Tonight Show writer Becky Krause to Rockefeller Center in New York City to interview people with opposing political affiliations to see if they could find some common ground. Turns out they could — when it comes to things like hot dog condiments, ice cream temperature, pets, and favorite TV show growing up.

“We found some common ground. Oh yeah,” she sings in a song called, yes, “Common Ground” at the end of the segment. “We were friends who weren’t found. Oh yeah. They said we couldn’t do it, but we knew we could make it if we tried. We found common ground.”

Watch the segment in the video below.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC