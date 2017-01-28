Jason Statham, Gal Gadot drive food truck fast and furiously in Super Bowl ad campaign

Jason Statham and Gal Gadot are back to cause terror for a well-to-do small business owner.

The Fast & Furious stars lead another spot for Wix.com’s Super Bowl ad campaign, which EW is debuting exclusively above.

In the ad, the main chef is creating a website for his budding restaurant Chez Felix, working his laptop in the back of his food truck. Statham suddenly crashes through the sunroof and speeds away, as Gadot catches up and hops in. The Wonder Woman star grabs the wheel, as Statham jumps into a jeep to beat up the baddies. The shocked owner can only sit back as Gadot drives the vehicle off an unfinished freeway.

The spot, directed by Transporter‘s Louis Leterrier, is the next installment of up to 10 commercials, Ad Age reported — excluding the final 30-second clip that’ll air next month.

See the ad above. Super Bowl LI takes place Feb. 5 on Fox.