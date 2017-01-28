Bill Maher blasts Trump for first week: 'What the f--- is going on?'

Bill Maher has strong words for President Donald Trump’s first week in office. “It’s day seven in the war on facts. What the f— is going on?” Maher said during his monologue on Friday night’s episode of Real Time With Bill Maher. “I turned on my iPhone today to check the news, and Siri said, ‘Are you sitting down?’ But hey, you know what? We’re still here.”

Maher ran down the litany of executive orders Trump signed this week, including building a border wall between Mexico and the U.S. that the president claims Mexico will pay for (the Mexican government said it won’t), comparing the documents to “signed tweets.”

“His first week was like the last half-hour of Goodfellas. When Ray Liotta is just coked out of his mind and doing 10 things at once. He’s dropping off a trunk full of handguns and he’s making spaghetti sauce and helicopters are chasing him,” Maher said of Trump. “It can’t really go on like this for four years, can it? I’m going to lose my mind.”

The host also focused on Trump’s reaction to the attendance figures from his inauguration, which lagged behind the first inauguration for Barack Obama, saying the President of the United States sees multitudes that do not exist.”

“He insisted the crowd size at the inauguration was the biggest ever and aerial photography is just a theory,” Maher said. “He can’t stand it that when it comes to the size of the crowd, Obama’s was bigger. This is about c—. This is about d—. This is about a guy who never brought a woman to orgasm. He probably doesn’t think it even exists in a woman. ‘It’s rigged. Your vagina is very rigged.'”

Watch the segment below.

Real Time airs Friday nights on HBO.