Here’s the good news: Though Cassie was whisked away by the Army of the 12 Monkeys to the far-off future, she’ll reunite with the gang in 12 Monkeys season 3. Here’s the even better news: They’re all going to the ’80s — and EW has the exclusive first look!

In its third season, 12 Monkeys will take a mid-season jump back to the 1980s in its first ever comedy romp. So, what’s their plan? A heist, masterminded by Jennifer Goines (Emily Hampshire).

However, traveling back that far into the past means the quartet will run into some familiar faces, including late enemy — and Jennifer’s dad — Leland Goines (Željko Ivanek). The hour also features TruTV’s Impractical Jokers stars Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano.

“This show has one of those rare casts that can have you laughing your ass off in one moment, and batting away tears the next,” executive producer Terry Matalas tells EW. “I’m really proud of this one.”

An added bonus: Eagle-eyed viewers may spot a piece of Back to the Future history. Lest we forget, Doc Brown is coming to the Syfy drama this season!

12 Monkeys is expected to return in spring.