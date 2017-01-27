What to Watch This Weekend: Awards season continues with the SAG Awards

Your daily guide to the most interesting stuff happening on TV and streaming. All times Eastern.

PICK OF THE WEEKEND

23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

TBS/TNT, Sunday, 8 p.m.

Actors giving each other awards. Ain’t it swell? The peer-voted SAG awards often offer clues to who will nab Oscars, so this is definitely worth tuning in for to adjust your Academy Awards predictions.

PARTY IN THE 1920s

Z: The Beginning of Everything

Amazon, Friday, Streaming

A booze-soaked series about Zelda (Christina Ricci) and F. Scott Fitzgerald’s (Gavin Stenhouse) marriage and all that jazz.