What to Watch

What to Watch This Weekend: Awards season continues with the SAG Awards

@chancelloragard and @RayRahman

Posted on

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner

Your daily guide to the most interesting stuff happening on TV and streaming. All times Eastern.

PICK OF THE WEEKEND
23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
TBS/TNT, Sunday, 8 p.m.
Actors giving each other awards. Ain’t it swell? The peer-voted SAG awards often offer clues to who will nab Oscars, so this is definitely worth tuning in for to adjust your Academy Awards predictions.

PARTY IN THE 1920s 
Z: The Beginning of Everything
Amazon, Friday, Streaming
A booze-soaked series about Zelda (Christina Ricci) and F. Scott Fitzgerald’s (Gavin Stenhouse) marriage and all that jazz.

SERIES PREMIERE 
Detroit Steel 
History, Saturday, 10 p.m.
The series follows a Detroit body shop that celebrates the Motor City’s history by using everything from classic cars to old hot rods in order to create one-of-a-kind custom automobiles. In your face, Prius owners!

