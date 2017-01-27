Trevor Noah wants to give Trump’s inauguration cake new life

Trevor Noah is ready to Make America Cake Again, one copycat, Styrofoam inaugural dessert at a time. But first, he needs some help.

For reasons even he doesn’t understand, The Daily Show host claims he recently became the proud new owner of the cake Donald Trump served at his inaugural ball last week. (If it looked familiar, that’s because the cake was a replica of the one Barack Obama served at his 2013 inauguration).

The only caveat in what was sure to be a hit at Noah’s next dinner party? The “cake” was completely made of Styrofoam, save for the small slice Trump cut with Mike Pence. And because he is not a fourth-grade art teacher, Noah lacks any real use for a hunk of colorful Styrofoam, so he looked to his audience for ideas.

“We’re not going to smash it, and we’re not going to pee on it. We’re not going to hire Russians to pee on it,” he said, before asking his viewers to offer up advice with the hashtag #TrumpCake on Twitter.

Noah also had some observations about the cake, based on Trump’s penchant for stretching the truth.

“Isn’t this the perfect metaphor for Donald Trump’s presidency?” Noah asked incredulously of the towering dessert. “Think about it. He says there’s a cake, you see the cake, the cake looks just as good as Obama’s cake. ‘I’m gonna replace Obama’s cake with something much better.’ And then, Trump even goes, ‘Look, the cake!’ And then he has some cake, and everyone else is like, ‘Do we get cake?’ And he’s like, ‘No cake for you.’ And then you realize after, this is not a cake. This thing, it’s all Styrofoam. Just like Trump’s administration, this cake is terrible for the environment.”

Watch the clip below, and see some of the best responses on Twitter underneath it.

Use the #TrumpCake as a step stool to help Mexican immigrants over the Wall — John (@JohnW1016) January 27, 2017

Send it to Kellyanne Conway and tell her it's an alternative dessert.#TrumpCake @TheDailyShow — Is it 2020 yet? (@Imperator_Lexa) January 27, 2017

All great New York City buildings have a spire, but not Trump Tower. Problem solved. #TrumpCake #TrumpCakes #TrumpTower pic.twitter.com/SbJUdaBygZ — Bill Freese (@willfree) January 27, 2017