This Is Us casts Leftovers alum as William's mother

Now that you’ve gotten to know the Pearsons, it’s time to meet some of William’s family.

The Leftovers alum Amanda Warren will guest star as William’s mother in an upcoming episode of This Is Us, EW has learned exclusively.

You will see Dorothy in flashbacks with a young William (Jermel Nakia). That episode also features a guest spot by Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry as William’s cousin.

Warren’s TV credits also include The Good Wife, Gossip Girl, and The Closer. She has a recurring role in NBC’s drama Taken, which premieres next month, and appears in season 5 of House of Cards, which debuts May 30 on Netflix.

Warren joins a TIU guest cast that includes Katey Sagal, Brad Garrett, Gerald McRaney, Janet Montgomery, Sam Trammell, Jimmi Simpson, Alexandra Breckenridge, and Seth Meyers. Katie Couric is slated to play herself in an upcoming episode.

The next new episode of This Is Us airs Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. on NBC.