First Listen: Betsy Beers, Tony Goldwyn break down shocking Scandal premiere

Every other week, executive producer Betsy Beers goes behind the scenes of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and How to Get Away with Murder in her podcast, Shondaland Revealed — and each week, EW will have an exclusive first listen of the latest episode.

This week, Beers catches up with Scandal star Tony Goldwyn, who helps break down that shocking premiere. Goldwyn, whose Fitz will soon be the former POTUS, reveals his reaction after reading the premiere script, and dishes about some hilarious behind-the-scenes moments while directing.

Scandal airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. Read our postmortem with Kerry Washington here, and our postmortem with executive producer Shonda Rhimes here. Plus: Here’s our theory about who’s behind that big death.