Seth Meyers analyzes President Donald Trump's voter fraud claims

Although President Donald Trump has signed multiple executive orders within days of taking office, he has also sent a few erratic tweets and seemed unusually fixated on heavily-debunked conspiracy theories of “voter fraud” that cost him the popular vote in the election. A New York Times reporter suggested that some of Trump’s behavior may be due to lack of sleep in his first days, and claimed that his advisers say he’s more self-destructive when the stakes are high.

“Well, thankfully that’s not a problem since presidents usually get lots of sleep and never have to deal with high-stakes situations,” Seth Meyers joked on Late Night Thursday. “Trump doesn’t have the make-up of a Navy Seal; it’s more like a Navy Porpoise.”

President Trump claimed in a recent ABC News interview that millions of people voted illegally in the election, but has so far not produced proof to back up this highly-disputed claim. As Meyers noted, it may just be a front for political maneuvering.

“Clearly, this is the beginning of an attempt by the president to crack down on people who voted against him, using fake voter fraud as a pretext,” Meyers said.

