Scandal has and always will be about the dark side of Washington D.C., but that’s not the only reason viewers have continued to tune into the addictive Shonda Rhimes joint. For many, it’s been about the torrid love affair between Olivia (Kerry Washington) and Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) — a dynamic that’s been all the more captivating because of the chemistry between the two very fetching actors.

And yet in Thursday’s premiere, there was no hint of a reconciliation after their relationship fractured last season. In fact, romance was the last thing on Rhimes’ mind — which, funny enough, has been her attitude all along.

“I was never telling a ‘will they or won’t they’ thing,” Rhimes tells EW. “Every time somebody asked me if people were Team Whatever, I never really got that. I was always telling a story about the evolution of a woman.”

In an interview with EW, Washington did admit that it appears as if Olivia and Fitz are over — for now. “I think everything in life is about relationships, and so I think that the issues that came up for Olivia in her relationship with Fitz are issues that she’s still working through, issues having to do with her father, issues having to do with post-traumatic stress and being abandoned and feeling worthy of love and being emotionally available and present,” she tells EW. “Those are issues that were triggered by that relationship with Fitz but they’re issues that still live with her. It’s not like she found a good therapist between last season and this one. I think it may seem like the relationship stuff is done, but I feel like Olivia is still working through the Fitz of it all.”

From Goldwyn’s point of view, his character is certainly not over Olivia.

“In one sense he had to make his peace with reality. Olivia has rejected him,” the actor explains. “He overstepped himself when they were trying to be together, but I think the real takeaway for him was that she ran scared. He overstepped himself significantly by making her, if you remember, coming to the White House and move in, so that was an overreaction. She ran for the hills. On one level he has been a big boy about moving on with his life, but when they’re in their room together he’s just in love with her. He’s professional with her and he’s glad to be in association with her, he’s grateful to have her in his orbit. But I know that he will never be over her or lose faith in their connection. Shonda may feel differently, I don’t know, but if Olivia were to die or marry somebody else and move off, that would be devastating for Fitz. He had another tragedy that he would have to process like the death of his son. It would be a profound loss for him. He’s not over her.”

