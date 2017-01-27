Romance isn’t easy for CIA agents — and even more difficult for undercover ones recruited by a rogue faction.

For Alex (Priyanka Chopra) and Ryan (Jake McLaughlin), being in love also means being in danger — which is why the pair have to meet covertly in the woods. Both have been tapped to join the AIC, so when Alex runs by, Ryan (no stranger to meetings in the woods after everything with Liam last season) asks for a minute together. He wants to know what she’ll do with her phone, but she doesn’t spill any details. “The mission will end. Being at the Farm will end,” Ryan says. “We won’t.” It would be a lovely moment in their relationship if it weren’t for Harry (Russell Tovey), who’s listening in on their conversation. All’s fair in love and spy games, right?

