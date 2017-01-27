NBC will give Megyn Kelly a morning show: Reports

It looks like NBC may have settled on a choice time slot for Megyn Kelly — right after the first two hours of Today.

Multiple outlets are reporting that the former Fox News anchor will take over the 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. slot this fall. It’s unclear for now whether Kelly’s new show will become a part of Today or whether she will headline her own show.

NBC has yet to respond to a request for comment.

The New York Post reported this morning that Kelly could either take over either the 9 a.m. hour from Tamron Hall and Al Roker or replace Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford at 10.

Kelly announced her plans to leave Fox News earlier this month for NBC News. After meeting with several networks — one key source told EW that she sought out an anchor’s spot on ABC’s Good Morning America — Kelly signed a multi-year agreement with NBC, which includes her anchoring a one-hour daytime program that will air Monday through Friday. She will also anchor a new, in-depth Sunday evening news show and contribute to the network’s breaking news, political, and special events coverage.