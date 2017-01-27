Mary Tyler Moore to be included in SAG Awards In Memoriam segment

Mary Tyler Moore will be included in the “In Memoriam” tribute this weekend at the 23rd annual SAG Awards, which will honor “the SAG-AFTRA members lost during the past year,” a Screen Actors Guild spokesperson confirmed with EW Thursday.

The television legend, who died Wednesday at 80 years old, was honored in 2012 with the Life Achievement Award by former costar Dick Van Dyke, who paid tribute to his onscreen wife as “the best.” “We always said that we changed each other’s lives for the better,” he added on Twitter.

Moore’s death is one of many prominent losses in the entertainment industry in the past year. Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds died one day apart in December; Alan Thicke, Florence Henderson, Gene Wilder, Anton Yelchin, and Doris Roberts are also among the many stars who died in 2016.

The 23rd annual SAG Awards will be handed out on Sunday, Jan. 29. The ceremony airs live on TNT and TBS at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.