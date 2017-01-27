Jimmy Kimmel mashes up President Donald Trump and President Lex Luthor

After an action-packed week, President Donald Trump sat down for an exclusive interview with ABC News’ David Muir on Wednesday night. He talked about voter fraud allegations and plans for the Mexican border wall, among other big topics, but as Jimmy Kimmel noted on Thursday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, Trump ended up sounding more like a supervillain than a president at some points. Kimmel even had a specific villain in mind: Lex Luthor.

Luthor and Trump both started as businessmen, but the main point of comparison between them now is that they both became president (although Luthor’s presidency occurred mostly in alternate universes or stories that have now been wiped from continuity). So Kimmel combined Trump’s audio from the ABC interview with a clip from the Justice League cartoon episode “A Better World” in which Superman confronts President Luthor at the White House.

“I know you’re a sophisticated guy,” Trump said from Luthor’s mouth. “The world is a mess. The world is as angry as it gets.”

Kimmel stopped playing the clip shortly after, probably because if he had let it go on, it would’ve featured Superman killing the president with heat vision.

