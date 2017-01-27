Jason Momoa throws axes with Jimmy Kimmel

To hear Jason Momoa tell it, throwing an axe is a bit like throwing a football — you just throw it straight over your head. When the actor, who plays a fur trapper in Netflix’s new series Frontier, came by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night, he brought a couple of the sharp tools with him. After all, he puts them to good use on the show.

“It’s basically me, wrapped in a fur coat, killing a bunch of English people,” Momoa said of Frontier.

Once Guillermo brought Momoa a Guinness beer, he was ready to throw some axes. He demonstrated twice and then gave Kimmel and Guillermo the chance to throw some. Kimmel protested that he was totally unprepared but still made a decent effort. Then the Game of Thrones alum took back the four axes and threw them all himself, managing to make three of them stick to the target.

Watch the clip above.