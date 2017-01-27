Hockey goes Hollywood for 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend

For the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend, hockey and Hollywood are joining forces.

With the league’s signature event coming to Los Angeles, Honda has partnered with Sports Illustrated and Entertainment Weekly for three days of screenings, panels, and trivia, featuring hockey legends and television stars.

Taking place across from the Staples Center, the free event kicks off Friday. The action continues Saturday with a “Hockey Goes Hollywood Roundtable” with appearances by Bones star David Boreanaz, Alias alum Michael Vartan, and Shadowhunters actor Isaiah Mustafa, who will be joined by former NHLers Wayne Gretzky and Brett Hull.

Then on Sunday, cousins and DC superheroes Stephen and Robbie Amell, Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure, and her husband, former NHL player Valeri Bure, will participate in “Three Periods of Trivia.” All-time Jeopardy champion Brad Rutter will host that event.

