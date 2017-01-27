Dynasty reboot gets CW pilot order

First Dallas, now Dynasty.

The CW has ordered a reboot of the classic prime-time soap.

The new version from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (Gossip Girl) is described as “a modernized reboot that follows two of America’s wealthiest families — the Carringtons and the Colbys — as they feud for control over their fortune and their children.” Original series creators Esther and Richard Shapiro are also on board.

The new show’s cast will, of course, be much more diverse than that photo from the original above, with the network adding a Hispanic character who will be a central focus. The CW edition “will be told primarily through the perspectives of two women at odds: Fallon Carrington — daughter of billionaire Blake Carrington — and her soon-to-be stepmother, Cristal — a Hispanic woman marrying into this WASP family and America’s most powerful class. In an age where dynasties appear everywhere — from reality TV to the polling booths — this epic drama features the one percent in all its glitz and gloss, while exposing the dark underbelly: a corrupt world built on backroom deals, betrayal, and, in some cases … murder.” (Ellipsis and italics, ours).

The original Dynasty from uber-producer Aaron Spelling launched in 1981 and ran for nine seasons and 220 episodes. Sallie Patrick (Revenge) will be the showrunner of the reboot.

In other CW pilot news, the network also picked up another Greg Berlanti (The Flash) title called Searchers, which sounds a bit like an updated brother-sister version of Supernatural: “Action/adventure drama about a group of unlikely heroes who find themselves on the journey of a lifetime. Ten years after the death of their parents, a pragmatic brother and free-spirited sister are forced to team up when they learn that their mother’s terrifying and bizarre stories may be a road map to discovering the great legends, myths, and unexplainable mysteries of the world.”