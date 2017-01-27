Entertainment Weekly

Daffy Duck spits 'Gangsta's Paradise' in Looney Tunes, Coolio mashup

@NickARomano

Posted on

Daffy Duck going full-on Looney Tunes melds incredibly well with Coolio‘s ’90s hit “Gangsta’s Pardise,” as shown in a new remix from Adam Schleichkorn.

Known by his YouTube handle isthishowyougoviral, Schleichkorn has been making mashups for Cartoon Network’s AdultSwim. He previously spliced together Rick and Morty with Kendrick Lamar’s “Swimming Pools (Drank),” Arthur with Eminem’s “Not Afraid,” and The Muppets with Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing).” His latest is this viral-friendly gem.

“No matter which side you’re on, there’s a lot of craziness going on in the world today, so hopefully this video is a nice 1 minute break from the chaos,” Schleichkorn wrote in the video description.

Watch the mashup above.

