Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Watch Rachel Bloom sing-beg for validation from Seth Green

As the emotionally oscillating sophomore season of The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend grows ever so close to a close, there’s still room for surprises — today, they come in the form of Seth Green singing a musical theater song. Or, at least, Seth Green being the subject of a musical theater song in all its classic spoofing.

Rebecca (Rachel Bloom), perhaps more unhinged than ever in the throes of this season’s love triangle, is dealing with the delicate psychological balance of nuptials with Josh, dalliances with Nathaniel, and newly-manifested father issues stemming from both. With drama splashing towards her like a messy Elphaba, Rebecca turns to someone from the outside world to ease her aura, at least for the time being.

Enter Green’s Patrick, a nondescript delivery man whom Rebecca weaves into her reluctant web of worry in the Jan. 27 episode, “Is Josh Free in Two Weeks?”

EW has a sneak peek at their song, “Tell Me I’m OK,” a riff on classic theater torch tunes sung atop moonlit skylines by… one maddened romantic and the man she just met. Check it here:

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on The CW.