Coen Brothers reveal new Super Bowl ad

Fargo master filmmakers the Coen Brothers have directed a new Super Bowl ad.

Mercedes tapped Joel and Ethan Coen to direct a 60-second commercial for its admittedly rather impressive-looking GT Roadster.

The ad is titled “Easy Driver” and is set in a biker bar. Explaining anymore kind of ruins it, so we’ll let The Big Lebowski directors take it from here.

Super Bowl ads this year cost about $5 million for a 30-second spot. Convincing the Coens to do a Super Bowl commercial was probably pretty pricey too. Their last ad for the big game was for H&R Block 15 years ago.