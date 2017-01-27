Celine Dion joins Gwen Stefani on The Voice as advisor

Team Stefani is getting a true superstar for the upcoming “Battle” Royale.

Celine Dion announced that she’ll be joining The Voice as an advisor for Gwen Stefani’s camp when the Battles commence this upcoming season. The Canadian singer tweeted the news on Friday, although she was initially scheduled to appear alongside Stefani on Thursday’s TODAY show. The segment was pushed to Friday, due to coverage of Mary Tyler Moore’s passing.

If there was ever a time for the contestants to show up Billy Gilman’s powerhouse cover of “I Surrender,” it’d be now.

Dion recently returned to the stage at The Colosseum at Ceasar’s Palace for her Las Vegas residency. She’s also making a Disney comeback by performing a new song, “How Does a Moment Last Forever,” on the soundtrack to the live-action Beauty and the Beast — more than 25 years after she first sang the title track of the animated original.

The news of her Voice gig comes after judge Blake Shelton tapped pal Luke Bryan for a mentor role. “Y’all ready for #BLUKE again?” he tweeted earlier this week.

.@BlakeShelton has asked me to help advise his team on #TheVoice this season. Y’all ready for #BLUKE again? pic.twitter.com/MmJ3MmUobA — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) January 23, 2017

The Voice season 12 kicks off on Feb. 27.