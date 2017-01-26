Your daily guide to the most interesting stuff happening on TV and streaming. All times Eastern.
PICK OF THE NIGHT
Scandal
ABC, 9 p.m.
The band is back together! This fall, Grey’s Anatomy and How to Get Away With Murder were saddled with Notorious, a pretender to Scandal‘s throne. But those days are over because Scandal is back for its sixth season, which means Shondaland’s Thursday night triumvirate is whole once more. We’ve missed these gladiators.
SERIES PREMIERE
Riverdale
The CW, 9 p.m.
The CW gets back to its high school drama roots with this dark and sexy take on Archie comics. It’s TV’s latest “the Twin Peaks of something.” Read our review here.
SEASON FINALE
Pure Genius
CBS, 10 p.m.
The Jason Katims-produced series closes out its first (and only?) season with family squabbling and a graffiti artist in suspended animation.