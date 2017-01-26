Your daily guide to the most interesting stuff happening on TV and streaming. All times Eastern.

PICK OF THE NIGHT

Scandal

ABC, 9 p.m.

The band is back together! This fall, Grey’s Anatomy and How to Get Away With Murder were saddled with Notorious, a pretender to Scandal‘s throne. But those days are over because Scandal is back for its sixth season, which means Shondaland’s Thursday night triumvirate is whole once more. We’ve missed these gladiators.

SERIES PREMIERE

Riverdale

The CW, 9 p.m.

The CW gets back to its high school drama roots with this dark and sexy take on Archie comics. It’s TV’s latest “the Twin Peaks of something.” Read our review here.

SEASON FINALE

Pure Genius

CBS, 10 p.m.

The Jason Katims-produced series closes out its first (and only?) season with family squabbling and a graffiti artist in suspended animation.