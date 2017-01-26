Trump interview tops Wednesday ratings

Here’s one viewership fact that Donald Trump can be assured is accurate: His first sit-down interview since taking over the White House topped the broadcast ratings Wednesday night.

ABC’s President Trump: The First Interview special with ABC News anchor David Muir was seen by 7.5 million viewers and received a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49, making it the night’s top show in both measurements.

Since several titles were in reruns last night (like ABC’s Modern Family), the competition was softer than usual. The runner-up show in the demo was Fox’s Lethal Weapon (6.3 million, 1.4 rating).

In case you missed it, here are the six most noteworthy moments from the president’s interview.