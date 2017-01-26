Shadowhunters casts Will Tudor as Sebastian

Sebastian is coming to Shadowhunters!

Will Tudor is set to join the show during the season 2B premiere later this year, after which he will recur as Sebastian, who’s described as a “charming, brilliant and highly educated Shadowhunter with unrivaled fighting abilities.” Sebastian will join the New York Institute after befriending one of the show’s main characters.

And although book fans know Sebastian well, Shadowhunters showrunner Todd Slavkin tells TVLine, which first reported the news, that they will be putting their “own spin” on the character.

Tudor’s other credits include Game of Thrones and Humans.

Shadowhunters airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.