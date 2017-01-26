Samantha Bee celebrates the Women's March

President Donald Trump may have entered office with historically low approval ratings, but on Wednesday night’s episode of Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, the host said that the past weekend’s Women’s March had given her a sense of community and support.

“Going to the Women’s March was like waking up from a nightmare to find that the monster was real, but all your friends were there with sticks and torches and unflattering hats to beat back the darkness,” she said.

Bee was far from the only one to have such an experience at the Women’s March. Though some media pundits and Trump administration officials tried to write off the marches as a proclivity of coastal liberal enclaves, the march actually reached all across America, even as far north as Anchorage, Alaska.

“There were marches in Kanab, Loup City, and Zebulon, which sound like Star Trek planets but which I assure you are real American towns where real American people are getting real woke, real fast,” Bee said.

Bee then brought out the a capella group who starred in a viral video from the march to sing their new protest anthem.

Watch the clip above.