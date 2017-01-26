Where to mourn Mary Tyler Moore on TV this week

If you want to remember the late great Mary Tyler Moore by watching her shine on camera, make sure to flip on your TV starting Thursday.

Networks are honoring Moore, who died Wednesday at age 80, by airing special programming and reruns of her greatest hits. From new specials to documentaries to the best episodes of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, here’s your guide to where you can see that winning smile. You can also watch The Mary Tyler Moore Show any time on Hulu, iTunes, and Amazon, where the show is available to stream or purchase.

1. Mary Tyler Moore: Love Is All Around on CBS

CBS will premiere a brand new documentary about Moore’s life and work, with original reporting and treasures from their archives (the network originally aired The Dick Van Dyke Show and The Mary Tyler Moore Show. CBS This Morning‘s Gayle King will host the special, which will be rich with interviews. See it at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 26.

2. Mary Tyler Moore: After All on ABC

ABC’s 20/20 will present the special Mary Tyler Moore: After All, anchored by David Muir and Elizabeth Vargas. Barbara Walters’ interviews with Moore will be featured, as well as more remembrances from those she influenced. Catch it at 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27.

3. The Mary Tyler Moore Show on SundanceTV

Binge the iconic show with a marathon of the final season on SundanceTV starting Saturday, Jan. 28 at 6 a.m. ET.

4. Mary Tyler Moore: A Celebration on PBS

PBS is set to re-air the 2015 documentary Mary Tyler Moore: A Celebration (check local listings). It’s also streaming for free online. Dive into Moore’s legacy and take in interviews from costars and famous fans.

5. The Mary Tyler Moore Show on MeTV

Starting Sunday, Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. ET/PT, MeTV will air the following six episodes: “Love Is All Around,” the show’s first episode; “Put On a Happy Face” from season 3; “The Dinner Party” from season 4; “Chuckles Bites the Dust” from season 6; “Lou Dates Mary” from season 7; and the series finale, “The Last Show.”

6. Dick Van Dyke and the Other Woman and Johnny Staccato on getTV

The network will shake things up by airing some of Moore’s deep cuts. Dick Van Dyke and the Other Woman is a 1969 variety special featuring Moore and her Dick Van Dyke Show costar for a night of comedy and music. Take it in Monday, Jan. 30 at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. Next, at 12 a.m. PT, catch a 1960 episode of the crime series Johnny Staccato called the “The Mask Of Jason,” which featured Moore as a guest star.