Harry Connick Jr. plays Mary Tyler Moore Show theme in tribute to late actress

Harry Connick Jr. honored Mary Tyler Moore the way he knows best: a musical performance.

The musician and host of the talk show Harry shared how the late comedian, who died Wednesday at 80 years old, had affected his life.

“I remember watching Mary Tyler Moore on television from The Dick Van Dyke Show and her own show, The Mary Tyler Moore Show. To me, she embodied everything I admire in a woman,” Connick told the crowd. “I grew up with some really strong women around me, and to see this woman, who paved the way for so many people in our business that came after her, to see her on TV, making it look so easy and effortless with her amazing wit and charm and beauty, was something we’ll always remember.”

Connick then rallied up his house band and played a rendition of The Mary Tyler Moore Show‘s theme song, “Love Is All Around,” noting its signature line: “Who can turn the world on with her smile?”

See the performance below.

thinking about mary tyler moore and how much she inspired me and many others with her strength, charm & talent. here's my tribute to mary… pic.twitter.com/lqClMizCii — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) January 27, 2017

After Moore’s death, many celebrities mourned the iconic actress and her influence, including Betty White, Cloris Leachman, and Valerie Harper.