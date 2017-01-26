Mama June Shannon is getting a makeover and the process will be televised.

Starting Feb. 24, WE tv is taking viewers inside Honey Boo Boo’s mom’s transformation in a seven-episode docu-dramedy titled Mama June: From Not to Hot.

Mama June rose to fame on the TLC reality series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, which featured her daughter, child beauty pageant contestant Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, after the family became the breakout stars of the show Toddlers & Tiaras. And now Mama June is back on a journey to self-discovery via a completely revamped look.

Season 1 of From Hot to Not sees Shannon undergo a series of extensive surgeries and intensive workouts as she gets back on the dating wagon once she learns that her ex, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, is set to walk down the aisle with a new woman.

Daughters Alana “Honey Boo Boo” and Lauryn “Pumpkin” will appear along the way to offer encouragement and well-intentioned insults to keep Mama motivated until the season culminates in her big reveal.

“WE tv is the home of authentic personalities, and no one is more authentic and fun to watch than Mama June,” said Marc Juris, president, WE tv in a statement. “We are pleased to show viewers a new side of Mama June as she transforms her body, and her life, while still maintaining her signature sense of humor. We are rooting for her as she goes on her amazing journey and we know the audience will too.”

Watch a preview of the new series above. Mama June: From Not to Hot premieres Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. on WE tv.