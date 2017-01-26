Love season 2 trailer teases more messy romance

Unlikely lovers Mickey and Gus are back in the first trailer for season 2 of Netflix’s cynical romantic comedy, Love.

The second season sees Gillian Jacobs and Paul Rust return, respectively, as stoner love-and-sex addict Mickey Dobbs and self-righteous wannabe-screenwriter Gus Cruikshank after their relationship imploded — and then spontaneously reignited in the first season finale.

The trailer also teases the return of comedian Claudia O’Doherty as Mickey’s charming (and long-suffering) roommate Bertie and Iris Apatow as entitled but lonely child star Arya.

Can these two crazy kids make it work? Take a peek at the trailer above.

Love, which was created by Rust, Judd Apatow, and Lesley Arfin, returns March 1 for its second season on Netflix.