Jimmy Fallon on Mary Tyler Moore: 'I almost feel like she was part of my family'

The death of television icon Mary Tyler Moore on Wednesday affected much of Hollywood deeply, emotions which were on full display that evening on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

We’re all really saddened today to hear about the passing of Mary Tyler Moore,” the host began. “She was a pioneer, not just for television and comedy, but for women. Her character on The Mary Tyler Moore Show was really the first single working woman on TV.”

Fallon began to get choked up as he recalled the star’s role in his childhood and his family.

“She’s been on television my whole life; me and my family would have dinners and watch The Mary Tyler Moore Show, so I almost feel like she was part of my family, too, when you love someone that much,” he said. “In fact — sidenote — my high school yearbook quote was, ‘A little song, a little dance, a little seltzer down your pants,’ from the Chuckles the Clown episode, one of the funniest moments on television.”

He concluded, “She was one of the coolest, one of the classiest, one of the funniest people ever. Thank you for making us all laugh.”

