Anna Friel joins The Girlfriend Experience for unique season 2 storyline

The second season of The Girlfriend Experience is gearing up with new cast members and a new premise.

Anna Friel (Pushing Daisies), Louisa Krause (Billions), and Carmen Ejogo (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) will lead season 2 of Starz’s limited series, the network announced Thursday. There’s another twist for the show, which is executive produced by Steven Soderbergh: there will be two parallel storylines, both written, directed, and executive produced by co-creators Lodge Kerrigan and Amy Seimetz.

Season 1 primarily focused on Riley Keough’s character, Christine Reade, a law firm intern who goes into the call girl business after her friend recommends it.

There are two other shake-ups for season 2. After season 1 took place in Chicago, the two new storylines will play out in Washington D.C. and New Mexico. There will also be 14 episodes, instead of the debut season’s 13.

“It was always our intention to change the universe every season, but Amy and Lodge have cranked up the ambition, scope, and complexity of the show by creating two storylines even more provocative and confrontational than last year’s,” Soderbergh said in a statement. “I’m as excited as a Swedish person is allowed to get.”

Below are Starz’s synopses of the two storylines.