Donald Trump condemned the Saturday Night Live writer who made a distasteful comment about his 10-year-old son, Barron.

The President sat down with Fox News’ Sean Hannity for an hour-long interview, just a day after he spoke with ABC News. Hannity brought up writer Katie Rich’s tweet about Trump’s young son.

“I’ve met your son, your 10-year-old. What a wonderful, smart, charming kid. And then, they attack him,” Hannity said. “That’s got to hurt you and Melania.”

“Well, Saturday Night Live — a person from Saturday Night Live was terrible,” Trump replied. “It’s a failing show, it’s not funny. Alec Baldwin’s a disaster; he’s terrible on the show. And, by the way, I don’t mind some humor but it’s terrible. But for them to attack, for NBC to attack my 10-year-old son is a disgrace.”

“Horrible… He’s a great kid,” Hannity jumped in.

“It’s not an easy thing for him, believe me,” Trump said, wrapping up that small portion of their conversation while walking outside the White House.

Watch the exchange in the tweet below, starting at the 1:17 mark.

Rich wrote, in a since-deleted tweet, that “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.” SNL instantly suspended Rich indefinitely for her Friday barb. Her comment also drew the ire from the White House.

“It’s a longstanding tradition that children of Presidents are afforded the opportunity to grow up outside of the political spotlight,” the statement read. “The White House fully expects this tradition to continue. We appreciate your cooperation in this manner.”