Last Night on Late Night

Cyndi Lauper criticizes Madonna's Women's March speech

@cmholub

Posted on

The Women’s March on Washington last weekend had some memorable big-name celebrity speeches. Madonna’s, for one, was filled with swears and invective, which her fellow ’80s pop star Cyndi Lauper criticized during a Wednesday night appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

“I don’t think that it served our purpose,” Lauper said. “Anger is not better than clarity and humanity. That is what opens people’s minds.”

As a counter-example, Lauper pointed to Scarlett Johansson’s speech at the Women’s March, in which she invoked her personal experiences with Planned Parenthood.

“It was clear, it was eloquent,” Lauper said. “Yelling just jacks people up. It doesn’t communicate any kind of humanity or story that would open another person’s mind.”

Watch the clip above.

