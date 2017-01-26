Craig Robinson, Adam Scott to star in Fox pilot Ghosted

Who are you going to call? Craig Robinson and Adam Scott, apparently.

Fox has ordered a pilot for Ghosted, a comedy featuring the former NBC actors and Hot Tub Time Machine 2 costars. Robinson will play a paranormal skeptic, who is paired with Scott, a true believer, to help The Bureau Underground investigate unexplained activity in Los Angeles, which could spell the end of humanity.

Tom Gormican wrote the pilot and will serve as executive producer alongside Robinson, Scott, Naomi Scott, Oly Obst, Mark Schulman, and Kevin Etten, who will act as showrunner.

After starring as Darryl Philbin on The Office, Robinson has recently returned to television with an important role on Mr. Robot, and his annual appearance on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and a hosting gig on Caraoke Showdown.

Scott has also been busy on the small screen, having just reunited with his Parks and Recreation boss, Mike Schur, on The Good Place and set to star in HBO’s upcoming miniseries Big Little Lies.

Fox confirmed the project had received a pilot production commitment back in August 2016.