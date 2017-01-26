Con Man season 2: See Alan Tudyk, Nathan Fillion in behind-the-scenes clip

In the web series Con Man, Alan Tudyk and Nathan Fillion play former cast members of a science fiction show called Spectrum which, like the pair’s real-life sci-fi series Firefly, was cancelled. Fortunately, this Tudyk-created meta-comedy has proven a sturdy vessel for the talents of the real-life actors with the season 2 finale of Con Man premiering Thursday, Jan. 26, on Comic-Con HQ.

Watch Tudyk and Fillion talk about making the second season of Con Man — its guest stars have included Felicia Day, Casper Van Dien, Eliza Dushku, and Lou Ferrigno — in the exclusive behind-the-scenes clip, above.