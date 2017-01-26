Betty White on Mary Tyler Moore: 'She was special'

Betty White and Mary Tyler Moore were costars, friends, and television legends. Now, White is remembering the “special” Moore, who died Wednesday at the age of 80.

“Mary Tyler Moore, Grant Tinker, Allen Ludden and I had some of the best times of my life together,” White wrote on Instagram, paired with a picture of the duo, accompanied by their former spouses (Ludden died in 1981; Tinker, who was married to Moore until 1981, died last November). “She was special.”

Having joined The Mary Tyler Moore Show midway through its seven-season run, White scored two Emmys for her role of Sue Ann Nivens, a.k.a. The Happy Homemaker. Fittingly, the legendary actresses, joined by fellow Mary Tyler Moore Show castmate and fellow icon Cloris Leachman, reunited for Moore’s final role, an appearance on White’s TV Land sitcom Hot in Cleveland.

Since Moore’s death, many famous Mary Tyler Moore Show alums have posted tributes to their beloved costar, including Leachman, Ed Asner, and Valerie Harper.