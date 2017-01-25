Where to watch The Mary Tyler Moore Show

Though the death of Mary Tyler Moore signals the end of a golden television era, fans can now relive some of the most memorable on-screen moments that catapulted her to superstardom at the center of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, as the hit series is available to stream or purchase on iTunes, Hulu, and Amazon.

Moore, who died Wednesday at age 80, starred on 168 episodes of the long-running sitcom, which revolved around the personal and professional life of a Minneapolis news producer. The show, having originally aired between 1970 and 1977 on CBS, would go on to inspire an entire generation of television stars, many of whom paid tribute to the late actress on social media shortly after her death.

Ahead of her first (and only) Oscar nomination for playing the troubled matriarch of a tragedy-stricken family in the 1980 drama Ordinary People, the late legend’s work on The Mary Tyler Moore Show scored four Emmys and was nominated for seven Golden Globes — one for each of the program’s seven seasons. She won her second of an eventual three Golden Globes for her performance on the show’s inaugural season.

Before landing the headlining role on Mary Tyler Moore, the namesake performer appeared opposite Dick Van Dyke on his self-titled television series from 1961 to 1966.

In later years, Moore strayed from her performative roots, appearing only in small parts on select network series and made-for-TV movies across the mid-2000s. Her final acting appearance came in 2013, when she reunited with Mary Tyler Moore costars Betty White, Cloris Leachman, Georgia Engel, and Valerie Harper for an episode of TV Land’s Hot in Cleveland.