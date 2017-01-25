What to Watch Wednesday: Follow The Path to season 2

Your daily guide to the most interesting stuff happening on TV and streaming. All times Eastern.

PICK OF THE NIGHT

The Path

Streaming, Hulu

Aaron Paul’s Eddie struggles with post-cult life in season 2 of Hulu’s fascinating yet frustrating drama. Meanwhile, Sarah (Michelle Monaghan) and Cal (Hugh Dancy) — now co-chairs of the Meyerism movement — clash over objectives and worldview rocking secrets.

MIDSEASON PREMIERE

Arrow

The CW, 8 p.m.

The Green Arrow drama’s comeback season resumes! And after eight weeks of speculation, it’s time to finally find out what is up with Laurel’s (Katie Cassidy) surprising return.

MISCHIEF MANAGED

Salem

WGN America, 9 p.m.

After three seasons of causing a ruckus in 17th century Salem, the witches of the WGN America finally call it a day in tonight’s series finale.