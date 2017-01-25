The Royals clip: Helena may be breaking Spencer's poor little heart

Not all of The Royals might have come out of Sunday’s charity gala with smiles on their faces, but Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) most definitely did.

Not only is Jack Parker, the new man in her life, putting her in a good mood — as you can see in the exclusive clip below — but he’s also given Helena her first good day in a long time. And, it seems, they may even have escaped to Paris for a bit.

This is sad news for Spencer, who seems to have caught feelings for the queen following their relationship’s turn for the physical. Unfortunately, when the Lord Chamberlain expresses his (slightly jealous, obviously hurt) feelings on the matter, Helena offers him an ultimatum.

“I refuse to walk on eggshells in my own palace,” she declares. “If you can’t accept that, you need to think long and hard about your place in this monarchy.”

The Royals airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on E!