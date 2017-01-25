Tatiana Maslany: Orphan Black clones would have been at Women's March

The Women’s March movement can count the Clone Club among its supporters, according to Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany.

The Canadian actress posted several photos of herself in character on Instagram on Tuesday, along with the caption, “Some gals who wished they could’ve been at the #womensmarch and whose [hearts] are on fire for all those who were. #thefutureisfemale #cloneclub.”

The Emmy winner included photos of herself in character as scientist Cosima, former assassin Helena, and soccer mom-turned-criminal Alison — a handful of the 11 different clones the actress has played on the hit BBC series, which prominently features feminist themes.

The Instagram post follows a slew of social media updates from Maslany in support of the Women’s March on Washington and its sister marches around the globe on Saturday, the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration. On Saturday, Maslany posted an Instagram video from the Women’s March in Toronto, Canada. “My heart is pounding seeing all the beautiful images of protest and solidarity from around the world,” she wrote. She also tweeted, “Sending love solidarity strength to everyone across the world marching for human rights!!!”

More than 3 million women in the U.S. alone marched in support of the rights of women, people of color, and marginalized communities.

See some of Maslany’s social media posts below. Orphan Black returns for its fifth and final season later this year.

Some gals who wished they could've been at the #womensmarch and whose ❤️💛💚💙💜 are on fire for all those who were. #thefutureisfemale #cloneclub A photo posted by Tat Maslany (@tatianamaslany) on Jan 24, 2017 at 9:29am PST

❤️💛💚💙💜✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻 my heart is pounding seeing all the beautiful images of protest and solidarity from around the world. #womensmarch #womensmarchto A video posted by Tat Maslany (@tatianamaslany) on Jan 21, 2017 at 5:13pm PST