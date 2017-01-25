Selena Gomez shares ominous 13 Reasons Why teaser

Selena Gomez just shared the first video teaser for Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why adaptation, which she is executive-producing.

The series is based on Jay Asher’s best-selling book of the same name. The YA novel is about a teenage girl who commits suicide and leaves behind 13 cassette tapes explaining the reasons why, with each tape focusing on a different person and their effect on her life.

The clip offers glimpses at these 13 people along with ominous text that reads, “They all killed her.” The story stresses the impact people can have on others, though it’s also important to remember that suicide is complex and there often isn’t a single external factor that leads to it. According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, research finds that mental disorders or substance abuse (or a combination of the two) have been found in 90 percent of people who died by suicide.

13 Reasons Why — featuring Empire‘s Derek Luke and Private Practice’s Kate Walsh and also executive-produced by Spotlight director Tom McCarthy — arrives on Netflix March 31. See the teaser below.

A peek at a passion project I've been working on with @Netflix. @13ReasonsWhy arrives 3/31. A video posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 25, 2017 at 8:10am PST

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. Find more information about suicide here.