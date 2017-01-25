PBS to re-air 2015 documentary Mary Tyler Moore: A Celebration

PBS has joined in the tributes to the late Mary Tyler Moore, announcing plans to re-air the 2015 documentary, Mary Tyler Moore: A Celebration.

The documentary showcases the influence of Moore, who died Wednesday at the age of 80, and her beloved TV series. The film features interviews with the actress’ costars and famous admirers, including Dick Van Dyke, Betty White, Valerie Harper, and Oprah Winfrey, who, after hearing the news of Moore’s death, wrote that she “will love her forever.”

PBS is the latest network to set plans to honor Moore. Thursday night, CBS will air an hourlong tribute, Mary Tyler Moore: Love Is All Around, anchored by CBS This Morning cohost Gayle King. MeTV has announced a three-hour The Mary Tyler Moore Show marathon for Sunday, featuring six of the series’ best episodes.

Ed Asner, Cloris Leachman, and Michael Keaton are a few of the actress’ former costars who have shared tributes to Moore.

To watch Mary Tyler Moore: A Celebration check your local listings or go here to stream.