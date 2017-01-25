Michael Keaton remembers 'iconic' Mary Tyler Moore

Michael Keaton has shared a heartfelt tribute to Mary Tyler Moore, the late TV icon who helped foster his early show biz career in the 1970s.

Responding to the news that Moore died Wednesday at age 80, Keaton wrote on Twitter, “Mary(MTM) was a gem. She was iconic, my boss, cast mate and a friend and I will miss her.”

Years before he starred in such films as Beetlejuice and Batman, Keaton worked with Moore as a cast member on two CBS variety shows: Mary, which ran for three episodes in 1978, and The Mary Tyler Moore Hour, which ran for 11 episodes the following year.

Mary(MTM) was a gem. She was iconic, my boss, cast mate and a friend and I will miss her — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) January 25, 2017

During an appearance on the Late Show in 2015, Keaton and fellow Mary alum David Letterman humorously recalled how much they dreaded learning their dance routines.

“Every Wednesday the choreographer would come in and teach us — Michael and myself and the rest of the cast — how to dance and the [do] big number,” Letterman said. “It was the worst day of my life for an entire summer.”

Keaton added, “It was unbelievably uncomfortable, was it not?”

Watch a clip of Keaton and Letterman on Mary above, and read more stars’ reactions to Moore’s death here.